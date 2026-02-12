AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Given New $543.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $543.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $664.73.

AppLovin stock traded down $73.63 on Thursday, reaching $383.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,785. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $608.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.49. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,976,630. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,786 shares of company stock worth $100,914,925. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,120,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,746,000 after acquiring an additional 166,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 111.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,269,000 after purchasing an additional 448,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,514,000 after buying an additional 367,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,355,000 after buying an additional 1,381,970 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — AppLovin reported $3.24 EPS vs. $2.89 expected and revenue of $1.66B (up 66% YoY), showing strong profitability and margin expansion. BusinessWire: Q4 Results

Q4 earnings beat — AppLovin reported $3.24 EPS vs. $2.89 expected and revenue of $1.66B (up 66% YoY), showing strong profitability and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Q1 guidance tops street — AppLovin issued revenue guidance of about $1.7B–$1.8B for Q1, above the ~ $1.6B consensus, which is constructive for near-term top-line visibility. Earnings Release / Guidance

Q1 guidance tops street — AppLovin issued revenue guidance of about $1.7B–$1.8B for Q1, above the ~ $1.6B consensus, which is constructive for near-term top-line visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing remains — Needham reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $700 target, signaling continued analyst confidence in AppLovin’s long-term growth thesis. Benzinga: Needham Rating

Analyst backing remains — Needham reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $700 target, signaling continued analyst confidence in AppLovin’s long-term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst positioning — BTIG trimmed its price target from $771 to $640 but kept a buy rating; that narrows upside expectations even as the stock remains a buy for some firms. The Fly: BTIG PT Cut

Mixed analyst positioning — BTIG trimmed its price target from $771 to $640 but kept a buy rating; that narrows upside expectations even as the stock remains a buy for some firms. Neutral Sentiment: Management tone — CEO downplayed AI-related risks on the call, an attempt to reassure investors about the company’s strategic positioning in AI-driven ad products. MSN: CEO Comments

Management tone — CEO downplayed AI-related risks on the call, an attempt to reassure investors about the company’s strategic positioning in AI-driven ad products. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: sell-the-news / demand worries — Despite beats, several outlets and traders flagged softer-than-expected advertising demand, heightened competition and questions about sustainable growth; that commentary drove a post-earnings pullback. Reuters: Revenue / Competition Concerns

Market reaction: sell-the-news / demand worries — Despite beats, several outlets and traders flagged softer-than-expected advertising demand, heightened competition and questions about sustainable growth; that commentary drove a post-earnings pullback. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and sentiment noise — Multiple headlines (Investopedia, MarketWatch, Seeking Alpha) emphasise the stock slide and investor disappointment post-earnings, which can amplify volatility and short-term selling pressure. Investopedia: Market Headlines

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

