Nexusmind Price Down 3.3% This Week (NMD)

Nexusmind (NMD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Nexusmind token can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00005616 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nexusmind has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Nexusmind has a total market capitalization of $39.21 million and approximately $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexusmind alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,591.87 or 0.99317297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Nexusmind

Nexusmind launched on September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,257,502 tokens. The official website for Nexusmind is nexusmind.io/index. Nexusmind’s official message board is medium.com/@mynexusmind. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind.

Buying and Selling Nexusmind

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 3.78118429 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexusmind directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexusmind should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexusmind using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexusmind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexusmind and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.