Welltower Inc. (WELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 126.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 148.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.96. Welltower has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

About Welltower

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

