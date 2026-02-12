Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $321.00 at Mizuho

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $266.00 to $321.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $317.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

NYSE:HLT opened at $324.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.59. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $330.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

