Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Purchases 3,748 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 734.4% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $236.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.35 and a 200 day moving average of $219.21. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. New Street Research set a $257.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

