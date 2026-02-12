The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE American: GLU) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current dividend income and capital appreciation. The trust primarily invests in equity and debt securities of utility and utility-related companies around the world. Its portfolio includes common stocks, preferred shares and corporate bonds issued by firms engaged in electric, gas, water and telecommunications services, as well as infrastructure businesses that support these industries.

GLU’s investment approach emphasizes established, dividend-paying companies with the potential for steady earnings and cash flow.

