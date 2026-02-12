FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a 4.5% increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
FirstEnergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.
FirstEnergy Stock Performance
NYSE FE opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $48.71.
Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid?Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.
FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FirstEnergy
- The AI Arms Race Has a New Contender: VWAV
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Washington knows what’s coming. Do you?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.