Slater and Gordon Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.32 (ASX:SGH)

Slater and Gordon Limited (ASX:SGH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 65.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Slater and Gordon Limited, a law firm, provides legal practices in Australia. The company provides legal services in various areas, such as workers compensation, motor vehicle and car accidents, public liability, medical law, asbestos, silicosis, military compensation, police compensation, comcare, institutional abuse; superannuation and disability insurance; class actions; dispute resolution; employment law; and will dispute, as well as provides union services. It also offers litigation and emerging services.

