Slater and Gordon Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.32 (ASX:SGH)

Slater and Gordon Limited (ASX:SGH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 65.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Slater and Gordon Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Slater and Gordon
