The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE: GGZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies around the world. By focusing on businesses that are typically underfollowed or underrepresented by the broader market, the Trust aims to capture value opportunities in developed and emerging markets alike. Its portfolio is diversified across sectors, with an emphasis on companies whose shares appear undervalued relative to their intrinsic business prospects.

Adopting a value-oriented, bottom-up investment approach, the Trust’s management team conducts in-depth fundamental research to identify global small and mid cap companies with strong balance sheets, proven business models and potential for above-average earnings growth.

