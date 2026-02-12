Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) PT at $53.33

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.3333.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 52,982.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 252,197 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,001,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,357,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $7,304,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after buying an additional 118,782 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CQP opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership’s business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP’s assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company’s core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

