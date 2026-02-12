Analysts Set Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) PT at $37.50

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hippo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hippo from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

In other Hippo news, insider Michael Stienstra sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $121,368.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,264.72. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 442,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,900,394.56. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 20,719 shares of company stock worth $632,267 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the second quarter worth about $13,665,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Hippo during the second quarter worth $2,810,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in Hippo by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 140,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

HIPO stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.57. Hippo has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $38.98.

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo’s policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

