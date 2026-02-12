Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) CEO Kenneth Bockhorst Purchases 3,300 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Bockhorst purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $152.42 per share, with a total value of $502,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 40,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,781.46. This trade represents a 8.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Badger Meter Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE BMI opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.14 and a 1-year high of $256.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.69.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Badger Meter from $232.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $136.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

View Our Latest Report on BMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 62.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.