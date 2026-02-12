Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 10,366 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

