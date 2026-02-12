Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 141,812 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) $ETHE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,812 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 86.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

ETHE stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCMKTS: ETHE) is a publicly quoted investment vehicle that offers investors exposure to the price movement of Ethereum through a traditional security. The trust holds Ethereum (“ETH”) as its sole underlying asset and issues shares that trade over the counter in U.S. dollars. By packaging ether into a familiar trust structure, ETHE is designed to simplify the process of gaining exposure to digital assets without the need for personal wallets, private keys, or direct interactions with cryptocurrency exchanges.

As a decentralized asset held in trust, ETHE provides daily transparent reporting of its assets under management, net asset value per share and the trust’s Ethereum holdings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.