Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8 billion-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $128.85 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $177.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 85.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,840 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 737.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 912,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,301,000 after purchasing an additional 803,573 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,979,000 after purchasing an additional 608,239 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $82,024,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 1,276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 594,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,970,000 after buying an additional 551,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.