Scotiabank Predicts CF Industries’ FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for CF Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.89 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CF stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.70.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in CF Industries by 451.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.