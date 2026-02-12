Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,580 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $323,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $854,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,699.50. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 34,634 shares of company stock worth $10,749,559 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8%

MCD opened at $323.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.90. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $328.06.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — McDonald’s reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue up ~9.7% YoY; EPS beat consensus), driven by rising comparable sales and traffic tied to value offers. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting the stock. Read More.

Q4 beat — McDonald’s reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue up ~9.7% YoY; EPS beat consensus), driven by rising comparable sales and traffic tied to value offers. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Value strategy and loyalty gains — Management says Extra Value Meals and promotions pulled back budget-conscious customers; systemwide loyalty sales rose ~20% and 90?day active users climbed to ~210M, underpinning sustainable traffic and digital sales growth. Read More.

Value strategy and loyalty gains — Management says Extra Value Meals and promotions pulled back budget-conscious customers; systemwide loyalty sales rose ~20% and 90?day active users climbed to ~210M, underpinning sustainable traffic and digital sales growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backdrop supportive — Multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and recent price targets generally sit above the current share level, giving analysts a lift to investor confidence after the results. Read More.

Analyst backdrop supportive — Multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and recent price targets generally sit above the current share level, giving analysts a lift to investor confidence after the results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Menu innovation to address trends — McDonald’s is testing high?protein menu items to appeal to consumers using GLP?1 weight?loss drugs, a potential revenue hedge if eating habits shift. Read More.

Menu innovation to address trends — McDonald’s is testing high?protein menu items to appeal to consumers using GLP?1 weight?loss drugs, a potential revenue hedge if eating habits shift. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing buzz — Limited-time stunts (e.g., McNugget “caviar” kits) sold out quickly and drove media attention and short?term traffic, but are unlikely to be a sustained earnings driver. Read More.

Marketing buzz — Limited-time stunts (e.g., McNugget “caviar” kits) sold out quickly and drove media attention and short?term traffic, but are unlikely to be a sustained earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Growth roadmap commentary — Coverage (podcasts/analysis) highlights management’s push toward a larger store base (discussion of a 50k footprint) — strategic upside but long?dated. Read More.

Growth roadmap commentary — Coverage (podcasts/analysis) highlights management’s push toward a larger store base (discussion of a 50k footprint) — strategic upside but long?dated. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Franchisee friction — Some franchisees resist centralized pricing/value moves, which could complicate uniform execution and limit margin upside if disputes persist. Read More.

Franchisee friction — Some franchisees resist centralized pricing/value moves, which could complicate uniform execution and limit margin upside if disputes persist. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — A senior U.S. executive disclosed the sale of ~2,626 shares (~$854K), which may be interpreted as profit-taking and can damp investor sentiment after the earnings pop. Read More.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

