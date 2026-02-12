Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.8889.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Nomura lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 12th.

Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target on Coupang from $27 to $24 but kept a “buy” rating — this trims upside expectations but still implies meaningful potential upside vs. current levels. Citigroup Lowers Coupang Price Target

Citigroup lowered its price target on Coupang from $27 to $24 but kept a “buy” rating — this trims upside expectations but still implies meaningful potential upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media are re-evaluating valuation after the breach; some outlets highlight reasons to hold and risks to weigh — these analyses can amplify volatility as investors reassess growth vs. risk. Valuation After Data Breach Fallout

Analysts and media are re-evaluating valuation after the breach; some outlets highlight reasons to hold and risks to weigh — these analyses can amplify volatility as investors reassess growth vs. risk. Negative Sentiment: Company disclosures and reports indicate an additional ~165,000 users’ records were leaked on top of an earlier 33M-user breach; South Korean authorities are reportedly investigating the interim CEO for potential perjury. The expanded breach and regulatory scrutiny are the primary drivers of recent share weakness. Additional 165k Users’ Data Leaked

Company disclosures and reports indicate an additional ~165,000 users’ records were leaked on top of an earlier 33M-user breach; South Korean authorities are reportedly investigating the interim CEO for potential perjury. The expanded breach and regulatory scrutiny are the primary drivers of recent share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead-plaintiff applicants for securities class actions tied to disclosures from May–December 2025; Feb. 17 lead-plaintiff deadlines are being highlighted — increased litigation exposure raises potential costs and settlement risk. Representative notices: Rosen Law Firm and Levi & Korsinsky. Rosen Law Firm Notice PR Newswire: Rosen Filing

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead-plaintiff applicants for securities class actions tied to disclosures from May–December 2025; Feb. 17 lead-plaintiff deadlines are being highlighted — increased litigation exposure raises potential costs and settlement risk. Representative notices: Rosen Law Firm and Levi & Korsinsky. Negative Sentiment: Investor and regulatory pressure is mounting beyond U.S. courts — more investors are joining a legal challenge in South Korea over how authorities handled the breach, which could prolong headline risk and political/regulatory scrutiny. Investors Join Legal Challenge in South Korea

Investor and regulatory pressure is mounting beyond U.S. courts — more investors are joining a legal challenge in South Korea over how authorities handled the breach, which could prolong headline risk and political/regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side/independent coverage has turned cautious: Bernstein initiated coverage with an Underperform, adding pressure to sentiment and potentially lowering liquidity at recent levels. Bernstein Initiates Coverage

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,907.52. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,595,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $498,333,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Coupang by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,131,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977,942 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,840,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 46,614,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.19. Coupang has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

