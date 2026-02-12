Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 265.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,560 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $159.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average is $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $371.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

