Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2026

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported €0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.78 by €0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of €27.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €27.51 billion. Ahold had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.25%.

Ahold Price Performance

Ahold stock opened at €46.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.61. Ahold has a 1 year low of €32.25 and a 1 year high of €46.04.

Ahold News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ahold this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Ahold reported €0.85 EPS vs. a €0.78 consensus and showed solid profitability metrics (net margin ~2.25%, ROE ~16%). The beat confirms the company’s near-term earnings strength and is a direct driver of upside. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
  • Positive Sentiment: Operating-margin and sales beat — Ahold posted a Q4 core operating margin beat and reported like-for-like sales growth (articles note ~6% top-line growth), signaling better-than-expected margin leverage in the quarter. Margin beats tend to have an outsized positive impact on retail stocks. Ahold Delhaize beats on Q4 operating margin as sales rise
  • Positive Sentiment: U.S. online sales surge — Management said U.S. online sales grew strongly, helping operating profit rise ~48% in the quarter; that digital sales momentum is being viewed as durable upside to growth and profitability. Ahold Delhaize Shares Jump After Growth in U.S. Online Sales
  • Positive Sentiment: Short interest collapse — Reported short interest fell ~90.9% to ~3,661 shares (essentially 0.0% of shares sold short). Fewer bearish positions reduces squeeze risk and can amplify upward moves as pessimism unwinds. Short Interest in Ahold NV Decreases By 90.9%
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call color and guidance context — Call highlights reiterate sales momentum and margin focus; investors will parse management’s commentary for sustainability and any FY guidance updates. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
  • Neutral Sentiment: Industry/retail coverage — Trade press notes the topline sales increase and operational execution; useful for conviction but largely reiterative of the above items. Ahold Delhaize’s Q4 sales on the rise

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADRNY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on Ahold

About Ahold

(Get Free Report)

Ahold Delhaize (often shortened to Ahold) is an international retail grocery group that operates supermarkets, online grocery platforms and related food retail services. The company’s operations span both brick-and-mortar stores and digital channels, offering a mix of fresh foods, packaged groceries, household goods and private-label products. Its business model combines local store networks with centralized purchasing, distribution and supply-chain capabilities to serve everyday consumer needs.

The firm was formed through the 2016 merger of Koninklijke Ahold and Delhaize Group, creating a combined network of banners and ecommerce platforms across multiple geographies.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.