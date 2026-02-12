Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces Earnings Results

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported €0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.78 by €0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of €27.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €27.51 billion. Ahold had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.25%.
Ahold stock opened at €46.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.61. Ahold has a 1 year low of €32.25 and a 1 year high of €46.04.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Ahold reported €0.85 EPS vs. a €0.78 consensus and showed solid profitability metrics (net margin ~2.25%, ROE ~16%). The beat confirms the company’s near-term earnings strength and is a direct driver of upside. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Operating-margin and sales beat — Ahold posted a Q4 core operating margin beat and reported like-for-like sales growth (articles note ~6% top-line growth), signaling better-than-expected margin leverage in the quarter. Margin beats tend to have an outsized positive impact on retail stocks. Ahold Delhaize beats on Q4 operating margin as sales rise
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. online sales surge — Management said U.S. online sales grew strongly, helping operating profit rise ~48% in the quarter; that digital sales momentum is being viewed as durable upside to growth and profitability. Ahold Delhaize Shares Jump After Growth in U.S. Online Sales
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest collapse — Reported short interest fell ~90.9% to ~3,661 shares (essentially 0.0% of shares sold short). Fewer bearish positions reduces squeeze risk and can amplify upward moves as pessimism unwinds. Short Interest in Ahold NV Decreases By 90.9%
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call color and guidance context — Call highlights reiterate sales momentum and margin focus; investors will parse management’s commentary for sustainability and any FY guidance updates. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/retail coverage — Trade press notes the topline sales increase and operational execution; useful for conviction but largely reiterative of the above items. Ahold Delhaize’s Q4 sales on the rise
Ahold Delhaize (often shortened to Ahold) is an international retail grocery group that operates supermarkets, online grocery platforms and related food retail services. The company’s operations span both brick-and-mortar stores and digital channels, offering a mix of fresh foods, packaged groceries, household goods and private-label products. Its business model combines local store networks with centralized purchasing, distribution and supply-chain capabilities to serve everyday consumer needs.
The firm was formed through the 2016 merger of Koninklijke Ahold and Delhaize Group, creating a combined network of banners and ecommerce platforms across multiple geographies.
