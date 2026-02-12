Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces Earnings Results

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported €0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.78 by €0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of €27.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €27.51 billion. Ahold had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.25%.

Ahold Price Performance

Ahold stock opened at €46.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.61. Ahold has a 1 year low of €32.25 and a 1 year high of €46.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADRNY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Ahold

Ahold Delhaize (often shortened to Ahold) is an international retail grocery group that operates supermarkets, online grocery platforms and related food retail services. The company’s operations span both brick-and-mortar stores and digital channels, offering a mix of fresh foods, packaged groceries, household goods and private-label products. Its business model combines local store networks with centralized purchasing, distribution and supply-chain capabilities to serve everyday consumer needs.

The firm was formed through the 2016 merger of Koninklijke Ahold and Delhaize Group, creating a combined network of banners and ecommerce platforms across multiple geographies.

