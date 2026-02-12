Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 16,420 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,660,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,880,000 after buying an additional 226,514 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,299,000 after buying an additional 930,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,080,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vistra by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 913,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,344,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore lifted their target price on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 price target on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $38,137,265.25. The trade was a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 144,745 shares of company stock valued at $24,670,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $160.26 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.