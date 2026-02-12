Richard Brezski Sells 2,000 Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Brezski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total transaction of $704,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,404 shares in the company, valued at $24,799,104.96. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Brezski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Richard Brezski sold 6,005 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.80, for a total transaction of $2,166,604.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Richard Brezski sold 5,002 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,048.16.

On Monday, January 5th, Richard Brezski sold 6,981 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $2,307,150.69.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $363.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.58. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.60 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The company had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at about $67,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in InterDigital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 121,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

