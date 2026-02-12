Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $90.69 Million Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Sound Shore Management Inc CT decreased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,287 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 3.0% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.16% of General Motors worth $90,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GM stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upped their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

