SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1536 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This is a 1.1% increase from SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.35. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12.

About SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

