iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP is Wealth Forward LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealth Forward LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Forward LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

