PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

