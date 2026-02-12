Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 321.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $341.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.83. The company has a market capitalization of $581.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

