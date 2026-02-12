Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $73.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 46.66%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 90.32, a current ratio of 90.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $529,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,843.44. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and preferred equity investments. As an externally managed vehicle, ARI leverages the expertise and resources of an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, a leading global alternative investment manager.

ARI’s investment strategy is centered on providing first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt financing, bridge loans and preferred equity across a broad range of property types, including office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets.

