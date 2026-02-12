Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $830,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 66.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.26.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

