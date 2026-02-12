Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.43 and last traded at $102.64, with a volume of 138505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.38.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Semiconductors ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSI. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States semiconductors companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.