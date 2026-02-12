Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,327.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,352.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,348.55. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total value of $5,576,688.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,712. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total value of $414,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,755.50. This trade represents a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 242,485 shares of company stock worth $331,932,850 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

