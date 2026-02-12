iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $360.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.89. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

