Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,185,000 after purchasing an additional 390,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,672,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,186,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,990,000 after buying an additional 370,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $268.64 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.88 and a 12 month high of $283.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.00 and its 200 day moving average is $250.28.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $317.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

