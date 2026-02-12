6,046 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

About Cisco Systems



Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

