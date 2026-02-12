6,046 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.
In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 revenue, EPS beats on the headline metrics and Cisco raised its FY26 outlook — evidence of strong demand (particularly from AI hyperscalers). This supports longer?term revenue growth expectations. CISCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
- Positive Sentiment: New Silicon One G300 AI switching silicon positions Cisco to compete for large AI?data?center spend (big TAM). That product news underpins the company’s AI infrastructure narrative and potential market share gains vs. competitors. Silicon One G300 Announcement Drives Sentiment
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a 2% quarterly dividend increase to $0.42 — a shareholder?friendly move that signals management confidence and supports income investors. CISCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and price targets remain broadly positive with several upgrades and above?consensus targets — this supports upside but may already be priced into the stock. Quiver Quant Q2 Earnings Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: some outlets question whether recent multi?year gains have priced in the AI upside, so investor patience may be required for further upside. Is Cisco Fairly Priced?
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term guidance was essentially in line with expectations rather than a clear beat; investors punished the stock after the quarter even though results were strong — market focus shifted to guidance cadence. CNBC: Stock Drops on Mediocre Forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Gross margin came in below some estimates and management noted higher memory/component costs are pressuring margins; that near?term margin risk is a key reason traders sold shares. MSN: Higher Memory Costs Pressure Margins
- Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow softened year?over?year and capex rose; combined with notable insider selling reported by third parties, these items add execution and governance noise for short?term traders. Quiver Quant: Financials & Insider Activity
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
