Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.75 and last traded at $85.5690, with a volume of 3986557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 158.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.Ventas’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $221,707.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,698,447.17. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $2,312,092.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,694,026.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 96,868 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

