Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $1,979,503,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Danaher by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,994 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after buying an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Danaher by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,239,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,815,000 after buying an additional 1,118,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,004,424,000 after buying an additional 788,499 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.86.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1%

DHR opened at $219.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.40. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

