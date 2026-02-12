Graham Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Northland Securities

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities boosted their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Graham in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 10th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Graham’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.36 million. Graham had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GHM. Weiss Ratings raised Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graham has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:GHM opened at $87.93 on Thursday. Graham has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Graham by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Graham by 62.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 130.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

