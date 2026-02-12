Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for EAT FY2026 Earnings

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $10.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.16. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.23 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $166.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $187.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $293,000.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,054,740. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $10,580,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,812,085.44. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,231 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,979. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.

