Wiki Cat Tops 24 Hour Volume of $337.62 Thousand (WKC)

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Wiki Cat has a market capitalization of $26.12 million and approximately $337.62 thousand worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wiki Cat has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Wiki Cat token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wiki Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,591.87 or 0.99317297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wiki Cat Profile

Wiki Cat’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 541,016,362,696,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,000,000,000,000 tokens. Wiki Cat’s official message board is medium.com/@wikicatcoin. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin. The official website for Wiki Cat is wikicatcoin.com. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatc0in.

Buying and Selling Wiki Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 541,021,002,966,895.88841228. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0.00000005 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $335,450.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wiki Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wiki Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wiki Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wiki Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.