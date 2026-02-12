Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.2609.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th.

ADI stock opened at $337.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $337.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,828,444.16. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

