SoSoValue Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (SOSO)

SoSoValue (SOSO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, SoSoValue has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. SoSoValue has a total market cap of $126.04 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of SoSoValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoSoValue token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SoSoValue

SoSoValue’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2025. SoSoValue’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,766,576 tokens. SoSoValue’s official website is sosovalue.com. SoSoValue’s official Twitter account is @sosovaluecrypto.

SoSoValue Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SoSoValue (SOSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. SoSoValue has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 274,767,576 in circulation. The last known price of SoSoValue is 0.4593366 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,306,807.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sosovalue.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoSoValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoSoValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoSoValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

