UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

In other news, Director William Edward Mitchell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,756.04. The trade was a 7.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 41,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in UMH Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 220.6% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UMH opened at $16.15 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,125.00%.

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

