FY2026 EPS Estimate for FirstService Decreased by Analyst

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst H. Gupta now anticipates that the company will earn $7.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.87. Scotiabank currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from C$211.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.00.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$213.50 on Thursday. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$203.88 and a twelve month high of C$290.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$215.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$240.52. The company has a market cap of C$9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

