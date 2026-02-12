Maximus (NYSE:MMS) CEO Bruce Caswell Acquires 3,175 Shares of Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,732,619.85. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MMS opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Maximus in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maximus has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maximus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,952,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 966,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 308,892 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 921,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 720,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,097 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

