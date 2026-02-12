abrdn Life Sciences Investors (HQL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on March 31st

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 12.0% increase from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

