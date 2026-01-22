Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 29,465 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of AMETEK worth $57,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,378 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,654 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $220.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $221.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.82.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

