Great American Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2026

Great American Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GTPSGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Great American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GTPS stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. Great American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

About Great American Bancorp

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers loan products comprising 1-4 family residential real estate loans; loans secured by multi-family residential real estate and commercial properties or land; construction loans, including 1-4 family, multi-family, and commercial construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, auto and mobile home loans, other secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit.

