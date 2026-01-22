Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $44.43 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $44,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $124.32 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $169.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile



KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

