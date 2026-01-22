Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 85,579 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,579 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $61,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $277,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 171.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Key United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.8%

UPS opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.