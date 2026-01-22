Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 85,579 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,579 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $61,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $277,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 171.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.
Key United Parcel Service News
Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $113 (from $94) and kept an “in?line” rating, signaling improved analyst confidence and providing upside to the current price. Evercore price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna bumped its target to $115 (from $105) with a neutral rating, another upward revision that supports the recent rally. Susquehanna price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish writeups highlight valuation, improving fundamentals and technicals as a buy case — reinforcing investor interest. Seeking Alpha buy thesis
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage and pieces noting operational improvements and better revenue quality (e.g., “3 Key Reasons the Future Is Looking Up for UPS”) support a constructive view on the turnaround. Fool positive outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Long?term performance/features pieces (e.g., 20?year return retrospectives) provide context but are unlikely to change near?term price action. MSN long-term return
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses assessing valuation after the Efficiency Reimagined overhaul note mixed returns — useful for longer?horizon investors but not an immediate catalyst. Yahoo valuation assessment
- Neutral Sentiment: Reminder pieces that UPS is expected to report quarterly results next week — a scheduled event that will likely be the next main catalyst. Earnings date reminder
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis argues the turnaround’s lower expectations don’t prove the plan is working, flagging execution risk and investor caution. Seeking Alpha critical piece
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks and other previews warn Q4 could show weak volumes and near?term headwinds that cloud the recovery narrative — a possible downside catalyst if results disappoint. Zacks earnings preview
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.8%
UPS opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.
The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.
