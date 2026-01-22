Invitation Home $INVH Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,176 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.32% of Invitation Home worth $56,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the third quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 3,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The company had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

